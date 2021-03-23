Farooq Abdullah bats for JKNPP in Jammu

In a surprise move, National Conference (NC), Congress, and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Tuesday came on a single platform in Jammu’s Dogra Hall where NC President Farooq Abdullah gave a call for unity and asked people of Jammu to support JKNPP “as it fights for their cause” and suggested Congress to strengthen the party.

While the leaders who attended the function remained silent on whether they formed a ‘united political platform of opposition parties’ in Jammu against BJP, insiders termed the occasion as an outcome of efforts for the past many months to get all the opposition political parties of Jammu on a single platform.

“I went there to remember freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country. It was not a political platform. It is nothing like a united platform of political parties. Mulla Ram of Congress was also here,” Dogra Sadar Sabha Chairman Gulchain Singh Charak told Greater Kashmir.

It was the occasion to mark the celebration of JKNPP’s 40th foundation day as well as to remember three freedom fighters.

NC President Farooq Abdullah and NC’s Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana; JKNPP Supremo Bhim Singh and Chairman Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman of Dogra Sadar Sabha Gulchain Singh Charak and senior Congress leader Mula Ram besides various other Congress leaders were also present at the event.

The function started with garlanding of the photos of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev.

In his speech, NC President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah appealed people of Jammu to support and strengthen JKNPP and said Congress had become weak and the Congress leaders should strengthen the party.

He said India belonged to everyone irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

“In the present times, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are being separated,” Abdullah said.

He said Maharaja Hari Singh wanted to keep J&K an independent state with cordial relations with neigbouring countries India, Pakistan and China.

“Today we have a situation that our children will not get employment but employees will come from outside,” Abdullah said. “What development is the government talking about when youth do not have jobs?”

Abdullah said he had high hopes from Bhim Singh and Harsh Dev Singh while Congress had weakened.

Calling for unity against divisive forces in the country, he said, “Get united and fight those who want to create division among us. Our Maharaja Hari Singh was farsighted and his General Zorawar Singh reached upto Tibet to strengthen the erstwhile state which now has been divided.”