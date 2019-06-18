Farooq, Mehbooba to attend PM's all-party meet today

National Conference (NC) President DrFarooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, will be attending the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister, NarendraModi, on Wednesday.

“Yes, DrFarooq will be among the Party Chiefs attending the all-party meet,” Mohammad Akbar Lone, Member Parliament (MP) from Baramulla Parliamentary segment told Greater Kashmir.

Asked if his party favoured simultaneous polls, which was the agenda of the all-party meeting, Lone said, “Only DrFarooq is authorised to speak on this issue. Tomorrow, he will make it clear before the PM only.”

Additional spokesperson of PDP, DrHarbaksh Singh also confirmed that Mehbooba Mufti will participate in the meet.

“Mehbooba will be leaving for New Delhi tomorrow,” he said.

Singh, however, said that J&K being a special state, having the Assembly tenure of 6 years, “has nothing to do with simultaneous polls”.

Asked about MoS in PMO DrJitendra Singh’s assertion that his government would revert the Assembly tenure to 5 years in J&K, Singh said, “It is not in his (DrJitendra Singh’s) hands. Six years tenure of the J&K Assembly is because of Article 370 and Article 35A that give us special status. DrJitendra Singh has no authority to do away with the special status of the State.”