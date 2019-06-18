Jammu
BIVEK MATHUR
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 12:17 AM

Farooq, Mehbooba to attend PM's all-party meet today

BIVEK MATHUR
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 12:17 AM

National Conference (NC) President DrFarooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, will be attending the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister, NarendraModi, on Wednesday.

“Yes, DrFarooq will be among the Party Chiefs attending the all-party meet,” Mohammad Akbar Lone, Member Parliament (MP) from Baramulla Parliamentary segment told Greater Kashmir.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

Asked if his party favoured simultaneous polls, which was the agenda of the all-party meeting, Lone said, “Only DrFarooq is authorised to speak on this issue. Tomorrow, he will make it clear before the PM only.”

Additional spokesperson of PDP, DrHarbaksh Singh also confirmed that Mehbooba Mufti will participate in the meet.

“Mehbooba will be leaving for New Delhi tomorrow,” he said.

Latest News

Geelani grieved over Morsi's death

Morsi was a noble Islamic leader: Sehrai

Herdsmen demand compensation for sheep killed in Abdullah Bridge accident

Seminar on Dal conservation held

Singh, however, said that J&K being a special state, having the Assembly tenure of 6 years, “has nothing to do with simultaneous polls”.

Asked about MoS in PMO DrJitendra Singh’s assertion that his government would revert the Assembly tenure to 5 years in J&K, Singh said, “It is not in his (DrJitendra Singh’s) hands. Six years tenure of the J&K Assembly is because of Article 370 and Article 35A that give us special status. DrJitendra Singh has no authority to do away with the special status of the State.”

Related News