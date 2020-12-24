Farooq, Omar express grief over Aziz Muhammad Sheikh's demise

Jammu, Today's Paper
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and senior leaders Thursday expressed grief and shock over the death of NC’s Block President Palmar, Kishtwar, Aziz Muhammad Sheikh and conveyed their condolences with the bereaved family.

NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Qazi Jalaluddin, Brij Mohan Sharma,  Tanveer Kichloo, PyareLal Sharma, Mushtaq Haq, Shabir Ahmed Kamal, Tanveer Bazada, Sajjad Sheikh and Imtiaz Zargar also conveyed their condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

