Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Amin

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammed Amin, Block President, Basantgarh in Ramnagar Assembly Constituency of Udhampur District.

The duo conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana and senior leader from Basantgarh, Raj Kapoor also mourned the demise of Amin and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.