Farooq, Omar express grief over Veena Oberoi's demise

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and senior leaders Saturday expressed grief and shock over the death of NC Women Wing Provincial Secretary Veena Oberoi.

Farooq and Omar prayed for the peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, NC State President Women Wing Kashmir Shamima Firdous and Provincial President Women Wing Jammu Satwant Kour Dogra also expressed grief over Veena’s death and condolences with the bereaved family.