Farooq, Omar grieved over demise of NC functionary's wife

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of wife of Pyare Lal Sharma, a senior party functionary of Kishtwar district.

Abdullah and Omar expressed solidarity with Sharma and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Besides provincial President Devinder Singh Rana, others who conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls include Ajay Kr Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Th. Kashmir Singh and others.