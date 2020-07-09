Farooq, Omar grieved over demise of Rohit Kerni

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Rohit Kerni, district President, Youth National Conference Jammu. In their condolences messages, Abdullah and Omar Abdullah described the death as great loss to the party, saying the vacuum created was hard to be filled. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. They also prayed for strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

The party MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammed Akbar Lone also expressed grief over the demise of Kerni. The MPs prayed for the peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan and senior leaders also expressed grief over the demise.