FC Finance constitutes committee

Finance Department today constituted a committee of five officials headed by Director General Accounts and Treasuries to recommend the new syllabus for ACC, SAC-1 and SAC – II courses.

The Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has constituted the committee which will also examine the draft training policy.

Besides, Director General of Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, the committee will consist of Director General Budget, Director General Codes, Principal, Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu and Director Accounts and Treasuries, Jammu.

This committee will be free to co-opt any officer as per the need requirement and submit its report within one month.

