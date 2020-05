Finance Department has ordered transfer and posting of two Director General level officers.

As per the order, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has ordered transfer of Director General, Local Funds, and Pensions, J&K, Mahesh Dass and posted him as Director General Accounts and Treasuries, J&K relieving M Y Ittoo of the additional charge.

Similarly, Azad Ahmed Wani has been posted as Director General, Local Funds, audit and pensions, Jammu and Kashmir.