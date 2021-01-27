Female officer appointed in J&K Police under direct recruitment quota

The General Administration Department Wednesday sanctioned appointment of a female officer in J&K Police (Gazetted) Services under direct recruitment quota through the Combined Competitive Examinations, 2018.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the temporary appointment of RukhsanaChoudhary, daughter of MaqboolHussain of Bari, PO Smailpur, Bari Brahmana, Samba district in J&K Police (Gazetted) Service in the pay band of Rs 9300-34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4800 (pre-revised) with immediate effect,” reads the order of GAD issued in reference to letter No PSC/Ex-18/KAS dated 21 December 2021 from the J&K Public Service Commission.

The appointee would be on probation of two years.

“For the purpose of determining her seniority in accordance with Rule 24 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, she shall be deemed to have been appointed to the J&K Police (G) Service notionally with effect from 9 December 2020 and regularly from the date of issuance of the order. The notional appointment shall be for purposes of determination of seniority only and shall not consider any monetary benefit to the candidate,” the order reads.