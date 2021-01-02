Finance Department nominates 22 DVOs

Finance Department today nominated 22 officers as Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) at various levels.

As per the order, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass has accorded sanction to the nomination of officers of Accounts and Treasuries Organization of Finance Department as DVOs at divisional and district level.

Director, Accounts and Treasuries, Jammu, Director Accounts and Treasuries Kashmir among 20 others have been nominated as DVOs in Jammu, Srinagar, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian.