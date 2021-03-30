Finance Deptt issues order on e-Payments

The Finance Department today issued a circular with regard to e-Payments under e-Kubar framework arrangements for March 31, 2021.

As per the circular, the Reserve Bank of India has issued instructions regarding placement of special arrangements by RBI on March 31, 2021 to facilitate accounts of government transactions within the same financial year in RBI books. “Such arrangement is usually related to extension of timing for cheque clearing and NEFT/RTGS to enable customers to Government transactions,” it states.

The RBI has set cut off timing for Government payment transactions through e-Kuber integration at 2300 hours on every working day and the e-Payments files received from Government system after cutoff time of 2300 hours shall be processed on the next working day by e-Kuber.

In order to avoid occurrence to such issues on March 31, 2021, the corrective measured indicated:

All payment files received by RBI SFTP server upto 2300 hours on March 31, 2021 would be processed and accounted for on the same day as hitherto.