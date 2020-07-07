FIR registered against bull race organizers in Rajouri

Police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case against the organisers of a bull race in Derian village, an official said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that an information was received that a bull race has been organised in Derian village of Rajouri by some locals and a huge gathering of people has come up in clear violation of orders for maintaining social distancing.

Taking note of it, SSP Rajouri said, the matter was verified and information was found authentic after which a case vide FIR 343/2020 under section 188 IPC has been registered at police station Rajouri.

People are requested not to indulge in such violations of norms, he said.