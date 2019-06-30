First batch of 2234 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amaranth yatra in Kashmir Himalayas

Jammu
The first batch comprising 2234 pilgrims, including 45 Sadhus, left for both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps around 4:43 AM after traditional Pooja at the base camp in Jammu.
Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K K Sharma flagged off first batch of 2234 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu amid tight security on Sunday.

The first batch comprising 2234 pilgrims, including 45 Sadhus, left for both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps around 4:43 AM after traditional Pooja at the base camp in Jammu.

For Baltal, 1006 pilgrims including 203 women and 10 children

left in a convoy of 45 vehicles including three bikes. They will stay at Baltal base camp and then move ahead for the cave shrine.

For Pahalgam, 1228 pilgrims including 130 females and seven children left in a convoy of 45 vehicles at 5.10 am. This batch also included a female sadhvi among 45 sadhus.

