First death due to Black Fungus in J&K as Poonch resident succumbs at GMC Jammu

A 40-year-old patient infected with Mucormycosis or popularly known Black Fungus having recently “recuperated” from COVID-19 died at Government Medical College Jammu on Friday, making it the first fatality of its type in J&K.

Quoting Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan, news agency GNS reported that the person, a resident of Poonch was under observation for last two days and subsequently succumbed this afternoon at the health facility.

Dr Sudan said the patient had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes”.

“The patient had Mycormycosis apparently due to long term use of steroid drugs,” she said.

It has been learnt that the deceased was admitted to the health facility on May 19.