Jammu,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:03 AM

First ever 'All India Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan' to begin on Jan 27

Top bollywood lyricist, poets to participate
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:03 AM

To celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with Radio Mirchi is going to organize a two day national poetry event at summer capital here on 27th and 28th of January.

Country’s top Hindi and Urdu poets, Bollywood lyricists and writers will be participating in the event.

This was stated by Secretary JKAACL, Munirul Islam, while addressing a press conference held in this regard here today.

He, while elaborating on highlights of the event, informed that the gala literary programme will be organized at Zorawar Singh Auditorium of University of Jammu and top dignitaries of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to participate in this first ever national event of its own kind. He said the Academy is also providing a platform to youth of Jammu and Kashmir in these events adding that the Radio Mirchi has organised a poetry competition in this regard and received 450 entries from youth of Jammu and Kashmir. After adjudging each entry, 10 best young poets have been chosen by adjudicators   from Urdu and Hindi to recite their poetry during the event and interact with senior poets.

