First ever 'Edu-summit and Award Ceremony' by AIPA held in Jammu

To honour the educators who have exhibited the ultimate dedication towards the students and have contributed to the improvement of the Education sector, an Education Summit and Award function was organised under the banner of All India Principals Association (AIPA) at Teacher’s Bhavan, Jammu.

In a statement the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) said that about 200+ Directors, Principals, and Owners of educational institutes from different parts of the country were selected for this honour and were invited to mega event which was held for the first time in Jammu.

Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to Govt. Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings Dept who was chief guest on the occasion said, “Edu-Summit Awards provide a medium for the collaboration of ideas to prosper development and initiate new milestones of brilliance in the Education sector by providing a common platform for people across the country to interact and communicate for the common good.”

The function was presided by Devendra V Deshpande, Vice President, ICSI, New Delhi who said that the award aims to felicitate the illustrious minds who go above and beyond the facets of education to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of education today.

The Guests of Honour included G N Var, President Private Schools’ Association J&K & Chairman Coaching Centres’ Association, Dr Geoff Lyonel Jonathan, CEO Apex Public School, Vice President Progressive Schools, New Delhi; and Ashok Gupta and President Jammu Private Coaching Centres, Reena Sangwan (NISA National Coordinator Women Wing ).

A Panel discussion on the New Education Policy (NEP 2020)- Its Implementation and Challenges was also organised on the occasion.

“AIPA has brought school leaders from across India on a single platform, where knowledge sharing is an integral part ultimately leading to a well-structured social group of like-minded people,” it said.

