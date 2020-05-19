First lady honours COVID19 frontline warriors

Smita Murmu, first lady of Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of IAS Officers Wives Association, honored the COVID19 frontline warriors of Udhampur during her visit to the district’s railway station on Tuesday.

The first lady, along with Geetanjali Singla, wife of DDC Udhampur presented PPE kits to the frontline warriors including nodal officers, drivers, and Safai Karamcharais, as a mark of appreciation for their dedicated work and enduring contribution towards containment of the spread of COVID19 pandemic.

Smita Murmu commended the crucial role being played by all the frontline warriors in the battle against COVID19.