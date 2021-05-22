Five injured in accident on Mughal Road in J&K's Poonch

At least five travelers were injured when a cab they were on board turned turtle on Mughal road in J&K’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the cab bearing registration number JK11-2518, skidded off the road and turned upside down on the roadside near Peer Gali, Mansar.

In the accident, five persons on board received minor injuries, DySP Surankote, Abdul Khaliq Choudhary said.

Choudhary further said that no injured person required hospitalization.

Identity of the injured travelers was not immediately known neither was the cause of the accident.