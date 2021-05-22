Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 8:51 PM

Five injured in accident on Mughal Road in J&K's Poonch

Choudhary further said that no injured person required hospitalization.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 8:51 PM

At least five travelers were injured when a cab they were on board turned turtle on Mughal road in J&K’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the cab bearing registration number JK11-2518, skidded off the road and turned upside down on the roadside near Peer Gali, Mansar.

Trending News
Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

48 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,408 cases in J&K

Push forward COVID-19 vaccination drive in valley: Dr Jitendra Singh to Kashmir leaders

A deserted view of Budshah Kadal in main city Srinagar amid lockdown to contain the virus spread. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

J&K govt extends COVID-19 lockdown﻿ till May 31

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 31

In the accident, five persons on board received minor injuries, DySP Surankote, Abdul Khaliq Choudhary said.

Choudhary further said that no injured person required hospitalization.

Identity of the injured travelers was not immediately known neither was the cause of the accident.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News