UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:14 AM

Follow codal formalities in tenders: PWD

Public Works Department has warned officials—who issued tenders without following codal formalities while asking them to adhere to the guidelines.

In a circular issued here today, the Public Works Department has directed that all the tender issuing authorities of the department to ensure fulfillment of formalities like administrative approval to be accorded by competent authority, technical sanction has been obtained, funds are available on BEAMS, free from all encumbrances, funds required if any for the forest, land compensation or shifting of utility are provided in Detailed Project Report (DPR), and No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the regulatory authority, if required.

The Department has observed that tenders for some works have been issued without accord of Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction. It has also been observed that some lenders have been invited/indicating the Position of Funds as “Demanded.”

