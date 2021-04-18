Follow COVID-19 SOPs: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged everyone to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme that went on air on all channels of All India Radio (AIR) J&K, LG Sinha voiced valuable insights for crafting and formulating a strategy to draft development policies reflective of people’s aspirations and making governance more inclusive and sensitive to the needs of the people.

The statement said that the programme is a novel initiative aimed at seeking the feedback from the public and giving them a platform to share their suggestions and views, thus making the process of governance more participatory.

It said that the first episode of ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme received huge response from across J&K with people in big numbers tuned to their radio and television sets to witness the paradigm shift in overall governance process of which ‘Jan Bhagidari’ is the central theme.

The statement said that since the launch of the web portal, suggestions had kept pouring in from the people from all walks of life. Of these, some of the suggestions received special mention by the Lt Governor during the ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme broadcast on Sunday.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to all the citizens for making valuable contributions in making the developmental process more people-centric.

Speaking on the suggestions sent by Nasira Akhtar from Khanmoh about development of small companies, promotion of women entrepreneurs and loan assistance to the entrepreneurs of J&K from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) , the Lt Governor said that the four types of incentives extended to both small and big companies in the new Industrial Development Scheme of Rs. 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both new and extant industries and businesses.

“We are determined to create an ecosystem for budding and existing women entrepreneurs across J&K by providing financial assistance and training. A new scheme ‘Tejaswini’ was announced on International Women’s Day, under which interest free financial assistance will be provided to women between the age group of 18 to 35 years,” the Lt Governor responded during the programme.

He said that SIDBI was in the top priority list of the administration with its two offices to be fully functional in J&K soon.

The Lt Governor mentioned Nazneen of Srinagar, a skilled artist associated with the craft Pashmina and Kani, who made valuable suggestions for promotion of local craft.

Her suggestions included ensuring special loan assistance and supply of raw material to skilled artisans associated with Kani shawls.

The Lt Governor assured all those associated with handicrafts that the administration was committed to the development and promotion of these world-class products of Jammu and Kashmir.

“MoU’s have been signed with FlipKart and Amazon, besides GI tagging of various products is also being done to provide a global market to the local handicraft products. The country’s well-known design houses would also be roped in so that they can buy the products directly from the weavers,” he said.

Referring to a suggestion sent by Dr Jasleen from Jammu for prioritising reimbursement to cancer patients and retired government employees over the routine reimbursement; and providing incentives to the Frontline Warriors, who are serving the society selflessly in this era of coronavirus epidemic, the Lt Governor acknowledged the huge contribution of frontline health warriors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lt Governor asked the top officers of Health Department to take Dr Jasleen’s suggestions on priority.

On healthcare facilities, the Lt Governor observed that the Ayushman Bharat – SEHAT had been launched with a noble objective of providing universal health coverage in J&K with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh without discrimination.

He also urged everyone to get registered in the health scheme at the earliest.

The Lt Governor observed that ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ is also being celebrated to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country.

“The national festival holds the spirit of freedom movement and expresses gratitude to the great personalities of J&K, who have made invaluable contribution in the freedom struggle, art, literature, social service and economic development. The younger generation is also being made aware of their sacrifices and contributions,” he said.

The Lt Governor made a mention of Waqar Geelani of Baramulla.

“Waqar is deeply influenced by the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ programme and intends to spread the stories of freedom struggle in folk songs to the masses.

“I wish him all the best for this noble initiative,” the Lt Governor said.

During the programme, Nipun from Jammu, a civil services aspirant, vowed to reach out to 75 next generation children of the region, and shall share 75 heroic tales of freedom struggle with them.

Varun from Rajouri promised to gift 75 books on freedom struggle to the under privileged children.

“Jammu and Kashmir has always been a sacred land on which Shaiva darshan, Buddhist, and Sufi philosophy flourished. We should diligently carry out our duties with utmost dedication and take pledge for the welfare of the society, the good of the country and the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir in this Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” the Lt Governor said.

He conveyed his best wishes to Uma Sharma from Basohli for composing 75 poems on the Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in the next 75 weeks.

The LG also urged her to create a wide marketing network by connecting the people associated with Basohli paintings with the Self Help Groups during Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, and also assured full cooperation of the administration.

“I am very happy to read these suggestions. Awareness among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir about cultural consciousness along with economic development shows that along with material progress, we are also aware of our traditions and spiritual values,” he said.

Mentioning about the suggestions received from Masrat Kausar, a Baramulla resident, the LG said some of her suggestions could be included in the policies currently underway.