Food deptt starts mass distribution of essentials

Amidst the lockdown imposed to combat spread of coronavirus, department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumers Affairs, Jammu, has started massive distribution of essentials besides undertaking delivery of masks, sanitizers and free ration to stranded labour and daily wagers.

The department has distributed 95.14 percent of advance ration for April and May, 99 percent rice and pulses under under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for April, 2.12 lakh masks and o.44 lakh hand sanitizers besides providing 1000 quintals free rice and 1500 quintals free atta for stranded labour and daily wagers in Jammu.

“FCS&CA has evolved a multi-pronged mechanism envisaging adequate supply and regular monitoring of essentials to all in distress with special emphasis on stranded and migrant labourers. Besides, special market checking, addressing public concerns and issues through a well established help desk and facilitating trucks and transporters were few other measures being taken up by the department in this hour of global crisis”.

Meanwhile, the authorities are ensuring strict monitoring of availability and supply of kerosene oil and stock of other essentials like petroleum, HSD, LGP, fruits and vegetables. The officers concerned have been directed for ensuring availability of sufficient supply of essential commodities during COVID19 pandemic.

Recognizing the hardships being faced by the stranded labourers and daily wagers, the department has provided 1000 quintals rice and 1500 quintals atta to Red Cross Society, Jammu for distribution through a committee constituted on the directions of divisional commissioner among poor and stranded labourers and daily wagers, free of cost.