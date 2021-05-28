For professionals aspiring to be driven general managers - IIM Jammu brings an Executive Programme in General Management. Details here

IIM Jammu invites applications to an Executive Programme in General Management. The 1-year programme starts on 19 June 2021. There are 2 round-wise application dates – 17 May and 10 June 2021. To apply, visit here

1 year Live Online and 3-day Campus Immersion and an Executive Alumni status. Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline with preferably 1 year of work experience are eligible for this course.

This executive programme speaks to entry-mid level professionals aspiring to move into general managerial roles. It’s also beneficial for senior management professionals seeking a broader, cross-functional and strategic mindset in general management. Business owners and Defence personnel planning a career post-retirement will also benefit from this programme.

The programme curriculum has 8 modules – Business Environment & Economics, Accounting & Finance, Managing Self, People & Organisations, Marketing Management, Operations & Supply Chain, Business Strategy, IT Systems & Analytics and Business Communications.

The fee for this programme is INR 1, 65,000+GST. Applicants are required to pay a booking amount of INR 20,000+GST within 7 days of selection. Students with 60% attendance and satisfactory academic performance will be awarded a certificate of completion and will be eligible for the prestigious IIM Jammu Executive Alumni status.