Forest Department organizes training on Forest Rights Act 2006

An online training programme on “The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006” was organized on Friday for the Forest Officers of Jammu and Kashmir to prepare them for implementation of the Act in all areas of the Union Territory.

In a statement, the government spokesperson said the programme was addressed by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, RehanaBatul Secretary Tribal Affairs J&K and Dr. Mohit Gera IFS, PCCF and HoFF J&K.

The statement said Chauhan spoke in detail on action plan and road map for implementation of Forest Rights Act in J&K.

It added Chauhan informed the gathering about the preparations being done for creation of awareness and trainings by experts to be held for all concerned at the level of Gram Sabha, Forest Right Committees, Sub Divisional and District level Committees.

It said Chauhan directed the officers to ensure proper implementation of the Act with clear understanding of all its provisions.

Quoting Batul, the statement said she spoke about the procedures for implementation of the Act and role of different committees including District, Sub Divisional level and Forest Rights Committees at the level of Gram Sabha.

It said Dr Gera on the occasion highlighted the crucial role of Forest Department in implementation of the Act by providing records and maps in the verification process.

Pertinently, the statement said Government has already constituted state level, district level and sub-divisional level committees comprising official members, which will be completed with the nomination of non official members following completion of District Development Council elections.

The Forest Department has been preparing ground for implementation of the Act by way of conducting online internal trainings of forest officers on laws made applicable after the reorganization of J&K, as all these have a bearing on the action in the field, it mentioned.

The programme began with welcome address by Sarvesh Rai, APCCF while Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests, Working Plan, Research and Trainings J&K presented with the vote of thanks, it said.

The Training programme was attended by around 250 Forest Officers belonging to Forest Department, Wildlife Protection Department and Social Forestry Department from 145 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, besides the officers up to level of DFO and Range Officers participated through online platform, it said.