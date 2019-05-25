Jammu
BUKHTAIR KAZMI
Surankote,
UPDATED: May 26, 2019, 12:57 AM

Forest deptt employee found dead

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday recovered the body of an employee of Social Forestry department, here in Surankote.

The police said, “The body of Abdul Hamid, son of Sattar Mohammad and a resident of Kalai, Poonch, was found lying at Bachian Wali Top in Surankote.”

The body was lying under mysterious circumstances, police said, adding that an investigation has been taken up.

The deceased was reportedly working as a daily wager in the department and was on duty.

His body was handed over to his family for last rites, after medico-legal formalities, police said.

“A probe has been initiated under 174 CrPc to ascertain the actual cause of death,” they said.

