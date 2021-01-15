Forest deptt to go for afforestation of 13000 hectares by 2022

The Executive Committee of CAMPA has recommended for afforestation of 13000 ha forest area in the 2021-22.

The Committee made the recommendations at its 26th meeting held the other day under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohit Gera, Pr. Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force.

During the meeting, the PCCF reviewed the ongoing activities of CAMPA and scrutinised the proposed Annual Plan of Operations for the next financial year.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Forest and allied Departments including Dr. Neelu Gera, Director Social Forestry Department; S.K. Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden; Asaf Mahmood, Director, J&K Forest Research Institute; J. Frankoi, Director, Forest Protection Force; T. Rabi Kumar, APCCF (Central); S.F.A. Gillani, APCCF Kashmir and representatives of Finance, Science & Technology, Revenue, Planning Development & Monitoring, Forest, Environment & Ecology, Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Tribal Affairs Departments.

Non-official members, Nazir-Be-Nazir (President National Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wetlands & Forests, Kashmir); Dr. Gurmeet Singh (President, SAWERA, Jammu) and Ch. Asaf Iqbal (Advocate) representing the interest of tribal communities also participated.