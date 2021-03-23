Forest Deptt's functioning reviewed

Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the department at Van Bhawan here.

Speaking during the meeting, Verma laid stress on conservation of germ-plasm of wild and native flora and directed the officers to raise planting stocks of various native and rare species which are important for ecology and wildlife of our region.

He impressed upon the officers to use drones and install watch towers for proper monitoring of vulnerable forest areas prone to encroachment and other damages. He also stressed on development of city forests for beautification of urban areas including towns and cities.

The Commissioner Secretary directed for identification of vulnerable forest areas alongside Srinagar-Jammu highway prone to landslides and mudslides besides slope stabilisation measures along the highway with coir and jute mats and vegetation.

He asked the officers to undertake frequent field tours of the forest areas prone to damages and encroachments.