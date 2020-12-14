Forest Rights Act being implemented in J&K: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Monday said that the Forest Rights Act is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and the government was working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all the sections of the society.

Speaking to a delegation of De-notified Nomadic Tribes Development Council (All India) called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan today, the LG said the government was working on all fronts to provide an equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all the sections.

According to official communiqué, the delegation led by Anil Devidas Phad (National Secretary) apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of the tribal community and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the establishment of De-notified Nomadic Tribes Development Board in J&K on the line of the Central Board, a District level Grievances Redressal Council for De-notified Nomadic tribes, a domestic survey of De-notified Nomadic and Semi-nomadic tribes among other issues. He assured the members of the delegation that the issues put forth by them shall be taken up for consideration on merit.