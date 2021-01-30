Forest Rights Act implementation; Confusion, complaints may cause delay

The implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 may get delayed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of ‘improper constitution of committees’ and confusion among people in-absence of notification to “receive claims and cut of date” from the tribals and forest dwellers.

The Government had set March 2021 for the implementation of FRA in the Union Territory, but it appears that implementation of the Act may get delayed under the prevailing circumstances.

“The confusion has occurred because there is no notification from the Tribal Affairs Department about when to receive claim forms from the tribals and traditional forest dwellers and what the cut off date is. Majority of people do not even know about the Forest Rights Act till date,” said a senior tribal leader, wishing not to be quoted.

The tribal leaders’ claimed that the continuous confusion persists in the improperly constituted committees also which have no proper quorum as per the norms.

“No forest rights committees have been constituted in municipal areas,” a senior official told Greater Kashmir.

“We are also receiving several complaints from across J&K regarding improper constitution of committees at various places and we are helping tribals in this matter through proper guidance as per the Forest Rights Act,” said Founder of Tribal Research Cultural Foundation, Dr Javed Rahi. “Our teams are in touch with various Block Development Officers (BDOs) and requesting them to redress the complaints i.e., illegal constitution of committees.”

He further said “In most of the complaints Gram Sabhas lack 50 percent quorum or 2/3rd representation is not given to the Schedule Tribes, whereas in other cases the set norms were not followed. However, we are working on to bridge the gap between government and tribals.”

Rahi said that they were receiving three types of complaints, “lack of quorum, 2/3 participation to ST in committees and unnecessary intervention of panch and sarpanch. However, we are forwarding the complaints to BDOs.”

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Rehana Batul said “The process has been started (for receiving claims on forest land). In this regard, we have sought details from the respective Deputy Commissioners which will be provided to us after its consolidation. The DCs are consolidating the details.”

Batul said “we have done a lot of awareness programmes for the forest rights sct implementation like publicity and awareness with the involvement of Panchayat members, BDCs.”

Pertinently, the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam who heads the Union Territory’s Monitoring Committee regularly monitors implementation of the FRA 2006.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Tribal Affairs Department to seek details from the Deputy Commissioners from across the J&K twice every week and it should be submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India after proper consolidation and analysis.