Former legislator, KP delegation call on LG

Former legislator Noor Muhammad Sheikh and a delegation of a Kashmiri Pandit body called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Sheikh called on LG Sinha and put forth various issues of public importance of Batamallo area pertaining to augmentation of drinking water supply, upgradation of drainage system, and distribution of ration.

A delegation of a Kashmiri Pandit body – All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) – also called on the LG.

The members of the delegation led by its Chairman VinodPandita apprised the LG about various issues of Kashmiri migrant employees working under Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package and sought the LG’s intervention for their early redress.

LG Sinha while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that the government was working on the principle of equitable development besides ensuring the welfare of every section of the society and each community.

He assured that all the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be examined meticulously for their redress.