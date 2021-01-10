Former Minister calls on LG, raises issues of reserved category employees

Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 11:26 PM

Former Minister, Bali Bhagat today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The former Minister apprised the Lt Governor about the issues of Government employees of the UT belonging to the Reserved Categories, including restoration of benefits of reservation in promotion.

He also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the seniority issues of JKAS officers and their induction into IAS.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the former Minister, observed that the J&K is working on the principle of equitable development and is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of every section of the society.

He assured him that the genuine issues projected by him would be examined meticulously for their redressal. Senior Advocate and J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi was also present.

