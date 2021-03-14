Former Ministers, Ex MLA call on LG

Former Ministers, Ex MLA, and a delegation of Sikh Progressive Front called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

Former MoS, Pawan Gupta met Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to augmentation of water supply, better road connectivity with widening of major roads. Former Minister, Sham Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of farmers of border villages in Suchetgarh Sector. Later, ex-MLA, Qamar Choudhary called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the issues of Daily wagers of PDD and PHE departments,

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues presented by the visiting ex legislators. The Lt Governor assured that all issues would be taken up meticulously for early redressal and genuine demands would be looked into earnestly.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh Progressive Front led by its President Balvinder Singh met the Lt Governor and presented various welfare issues of Sikh Community of the UT.