Former MLC calls on Lt Governor

Former MLC, Surinder Choudhary today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The former Legislator apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of border dwellers pertaining to execution of BADP projects, recruitment, besides creation of sports facilities and infrastructure.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the former Legislator assured that the genuine demands and issues projected by him would be addressed on merit.

J&K Government is putting in dedicated efforts to reach out to the people, especially those living along the borders and remote areas, and is making on-ground assessment of area-specific needs for accelerating the developmental process to meet the aspirations of the people, said the Lt Governor.