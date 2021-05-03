Former PRO to ex-Dy CM Tara Chand suspended

The government has suspended Kewal Krishan Sharma, the former PRO to the ex-Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, with immediate effect.

“Pending enquiry, Kewal Krishan Sharma son of Gian Chand Sharma of Village Kachrial, Pallanwala, Tehsil Akhnoor At Present Patta Paloura, near Petrol Pump, Jammu (Forest Guard), the then PRO to the then Deputy Chief Minister, J&K, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956,” read a GAD order issued on April 30, 2021.