Four arrested with 15 kg hashish in Jammu

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested four people here and recovered 15 kg of hashish from them, officials said.

On a specific input that some interstate smugglers are carrying huge quantity of hashish in a vehicle from Kashmir to Maharashtra, ANTF sleuths swung into action and laid checkpoints at various places, they said.

A vehicle was intercepted at Sidhra in Jammu and on thorough search, 15 kg of hashish concealed in a specially modified cavity in it was recovered, they said.

The vehicle was seized and four people including two women travelling in it were arrested. The arrested were identified as Deepak, Girish Kumar, Tamana and Asen Lata, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. A case has been registered at ANTF Police Station.

This is second big seizure of hashish by the ANTF within a span of 24 hours.

On Monday, the ANTF had recovered 30 kg of hashish from Mir Bazar in Kulgam. Both these consignments were being smuggled from Kashmir to other parts of the country, officials said.