Four kids stuck in ropeway cradle midway over Tawi river in Jammu and Kashmir rescued

Four minor children, including three girls, stuck in a ropeway cradle over the Tawi river, were rescued Wednesday after a three-hour-long operation in this hilly district of the state, officials said.

The children were left stranded midway over the fast-flowing river on the way to their school in Pattangarh village, 33 km from Udhampur, they said.

As the children reached midway over the river, the system broke down, leaving the hapless kids hanging in the cradle for hours altogether, they added.

A rescue team headed by senior civil and police officers was subsequently rushed to the spot and the children were rescued, they added.