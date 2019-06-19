Jammu
Press Trust of India
Udhampur ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 5:24 PM

Four kids stuck in ropeway cradle midway over Tawi river in Jammu and Kashmir rescued

Press Trust of India
Udhampur ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 5:24 PM

Four minor children, including three girls, stuck in a ropeway cradle over the Tawi river, were rescued Wednesday after a three-hour-long operation in this hilly district of the state, officials said.

The children were left stranded midway over the fast-flowing river on the way to their school in Pattangarh village, 33 km from Udhampur, they said.

Trending News

2 JeM militants, soldier killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Student's body recovered near gunfight site in Achabal

Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb

Grenade blast in Pulwama

As the children reached midway over the river, the system broke down, leaving the hapless kids hanging in the cradle for hours altogether, they added.

A rescue team headed by senior civil and police officers was subsequently rushed to the spot and the children were rescued, they added.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News