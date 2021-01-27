'Fourth Wall Theatre group instils hope among budding artists'

Jammu, Today's Paper
Fourth Wall Theatre group- a movement of arts and culture in Jammu and Kashmir, today said that it has instilled hope among budding artists and pledged to take the theatre movement to new heights.

The theatre group is tirelessly working in the field of theatre for the last eight years. It has been actively involved in organizing theatre workshops and performing plays in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Fourth Wall has performed several famous plays in Hindustani, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi languages which include Andha-Yug, Bobby, IkkHaaGadha, Nama Drama, and many others.

Today, Fourth Wall conducted the annual election of its members at the present office of the group at A/79 Upper Shiv Nagar Jammu

During the election, Vijay Goswami as President, Nazir Ahmad Ganaie as Vice-President, Ashish Sharma as Secretary, Ravi Kumar as Publicity Secretary, Sahiba Bashir as Joint Secretary and ReetaKumari as Cashier/ Treasurer were elected.

