Fraudsters booked in Rs 80 lakh land deal case in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday registered a case against several persons for allegedly duping two brothers of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of selling over two kanals of prime land here, an official said.

Ajay Bali and Rajinder Singh along with other persons were booked after an investigation, prima facie, found that they have collected huge amounts of money through cheques and cash from the complainants through fraudulent means on the pretext of selling land to them, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu said.