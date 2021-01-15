Jammu, Today's Paper
January 16, 2021

Fraudulent appointments in Skill Development Department: Government reconstitutes fact-finding committee

Representational Pic
The General Administration Department (GAD) Friday reconstituted a fact-finding committee to examine fraudulent appointments in the Skill Development Department.

According to an order of GAD, “In supersession of government order No 578-GAD of 2019 dated 11 May 2019, it is hereby ordered that the fact-finding committee be constituted in terms of aforesaid government order for looking into fraudulent appointments made between 2010 to 2018 in the Skill Development Department and autonomous bodies, corporations and organisations’ under its administrative control.”

The committee comprises Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department as Chairman and Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Secretary Tribal Affairs Department as its members.

The committee would identify those responsible for fraudulent appointments, if any, and submit its report by February 15, 2021.

