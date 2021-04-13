Jammu, Latest News
Ishrat Hussain Butt
Poonch,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 5:32 PM

Fresh COVID-19 death reported in J&K's Poonch

Medical Superintendent DH Poonch, Dr Mushtaq Jaffri told Greater Kashmir that the man tested COVID-19 positive at SDH Mandi today morning only before he was shifted to SDH Poonch where he succumbed to the disease.
A man hailing from Savjiyan area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir died after contracting COVID-19 on Tuesday, hospital sources said. 

Medical Superintendent DH Poonch, Dr Mushtaq Jaffri told Greater Kashmir that the man tested COVID-19 positive at Sub District Hospital Mandi today morning only before he was shifted to SDH Poonch where he succumbed to the disease. 

Dr Jaffri further said that the last rites of the deceased will be carried out by following strict COVID-19 protocol. 

