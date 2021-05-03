Jammu, Today's Paper
Full Court Reference held to condole demise of senior Bar Association Jammu members

Representational Photo

An online Full Court Reference was held here today to condole the demise of two senior members of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Rashpal Singh Jamwal and NarinderPrakashKotwal, who passed away recently.

Chief Justice and judges of Jammu wing of the High Court, Advocate General D C Raina, Chairman of the Presidium of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Surinder Singh, Additional Solicitor General of India at Jammu, members of Bar, officers of the High Court Registry, Judicial Officers and members of the bereaved families joined the Full Court Reference.

Chief Justice, Advocate General and Chairman High Court Bar Association, Jammu, spoke on the occasion and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.

The Full Court Reference closed with standing of participants in silence for one minute in the memory of departed souls and the court work remained suspended for rest of the day.

