Fully prepared to deal with situation along border: IG BSF

A top official of Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said the troops have been put on alert with increased surveillance along the border with Pakistan, saying there were apprehensions the neighboring country may use “Chinese-made drones to drop bombs across the border.”

Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu frontier, NS Jamwal said “We have trained our men to observe drones and shot them down.” He said BSF was fully prepared to foil any attempt by anti-national elements even if they attempt to use drones to drop bombs.

“It is possible that Pakistan may use Chinese drones to carry bombs and release them on our side. The drones can be used for any purpose,” said the IG BSF, adding the troops were fully prepared to deal with any such attempts.

“Drones are very safe and there is no human loss even when they have to be used to send weapons or drugs across the border,” he said.

The IG said National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started investigation into a Pakistani drone which was shot down by the BSF in Kathua, recently.

The drone had being launched from across the border to drop sophisticated weapons when it was shot-down by the alert border guards, he said.

“Pakistan always looks for loopholes to facilitate infiltration of militants even along the International Border. Therefore, we never lower our guards and BSF is on alert throughout the year,” he said.