GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:09 AM

G A Mir expresses gratitude to voters

Stating that people had rejected the anti-J&K policies adopted by the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP)-ruled government at New Delhi, the J&K Pradesh congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday thanked people for voting and supporting Congress in the just-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Mir said Congress would not be cowed down by “intimidation” and “pressure politics” aiming to restrict the party’s movement, especially during the DDC elections, would continue. The statement said addressing people at OmohVerinag, the JKPCC chief Mir said that Congress would not be cowed down by political vendetta and intimidation unleashed by BJP and its cronies against the Congress.

