G H Mir seeks socio-economic upliftment of ST community

Apni Party Saturday demanded socio-economic upliftment of Schedule Tribe community in J&K and protection for them when they migrate to the upper reaches from the summer zones.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the demand was raised during the joining programme of over 200 Schedule Tribe community members into the party fold.

The Apni Party statement said that while welcoming the newcomers into the party, Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir advocated socio-political upliftment of the Schedule Tribe community which had been deprived of their rights.

“The backwardness of the community should be removed with the implementation of welfare schemes for them. The healthcare and education among the children of the Schedule Tribe community should be improved with the consultation of the community leaders,” Mir said in the statement.