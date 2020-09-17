GAD appoints observers for UPSC preliminary examination

General Administration Department (GAD) has appointed examination observers for conduct of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Jammu and Srinagar centres on October 4, 2020.

As per the order, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sarita Chauhan and Commissioner Secretary, Culture Department, and also holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary Tourism, Zubair Ahmed have been appointed as examination observers in UPSC Preliminary examination centres at Jammu.

Whereas, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat has been appointed as examination observer for Srinagar UPSC centre. The UPSC’s preliminary examination will be held on October 4 (Sunday).