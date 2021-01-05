Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

GAD constitutes 39 departmental review committees

UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 12:00 AM
Representational Pic

The General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday constituted 39 departmental review committees.

“In terms of Article 226 (2) (g) of J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956 sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the department-wise review committees to consider the cases of Non-Gazetted officers,” the GAD order reads.

The administrative reform, inspection, training and grievances department (ARI and Trainings) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta.

The Administrative Secretary Home will be a member, Administrative Secretary GAD a member, Administrative Secretary, Administrative Reforms Inspection, Training and Grievance Department convener, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs members, and Special Secretary and Additional Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Inspection, Training and Grievance Department member secretaries.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo would head Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department committee as chairman with six other members. Administrative Secretary Home as member, Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department as convener, Administrative Secretary GAD as member, Administrative Secretary as member, Administrative Secretary of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as member besides any other members to be co-opted by the chairman as member and special secretary and additional secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department as member secretary.

Similarly, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department headed by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo as chairman, Civil Aviation Department would be handed by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra as chairman with six other members and member secretary and convener, Culture Department would also be headed by Shaleen Kabra with six others as members.

