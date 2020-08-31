Jammu, Today's Paper
GAD constitutes committees for DPCs of JK Secretariat Subordinate Services

General Administration Department on Monday reconstituted Departmental Promotion Committee for promotion of officials and class-IV employees of Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (subordinate) service up to head assistant level.

This committee, according to the GAD order, would also conduct a type test of eligible matriculate class-IV employees of the J&K Secretariat (subordinate) service for promotion to the posts of Junior Assistants.

Representational Pic

Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as Chairman of the Committee, whereas Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and Deputy Secretary, GAD, Reyaz Ahmed Wani as member and member secretary, respectively.

Besides, GAD has also constituted a re-constituted departmental promotion committee for promotion of section officers/senior stenographers of the J&K Secretariat (subordinate) service. Four members have been appointed in the re-constituted committee comprising of Additional Secretary, GAD as chairman, Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma, and Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Virender Kumar Manyal as members and Deputy Secretary, GAD, Reyaz Ahmed Wani as member secretary.

