GAD constitutes UT level GOBAR-Dhan cell

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a Union Territory Level Committee and District GOBAR-Dhan Cell for the implementation of GOBAR-Dhan 2020-21 scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the sanction was accorded the constitution of the committee and accordingly, the committees were constituted for the implementation of the scheme.

In the Union Territory Level Committee, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education will be the chairman and five will be members. Among the members will be Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Principal Secretary, Animal Sheep Husbandry, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

In District Level GOBAR-Dhan Cell, District Development Commissioner will be chairman, and the district committee will have five members and a member secretary.

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj shall be the nodal department and Director Rural Development shall be nodal officer who shall coordinate and facilitate the implementation of GOBAR-Dhan 2020-21 scheme in the Union Territory.