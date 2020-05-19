Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:44 AM

GAD directs 380 JKAS officers to submit biodata

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:44 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department has directed 380 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers to fill up online bio-data in three days.

The fresh notification was issued by the Under Secretary GAD Shuaib Mohammed Naikoo, releasing names of 358 JKAS officers who have not submitted their biodata and 22 officers who have provided incomplete information.

Trending News

2 BSF personnel killed in Ganderbal militant attack

File Pic

J-K's Anantnag emerging COVID-19 hotspot

CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

ACB conducts spot visit to Ganderbal

“This non-serious response on the part of the officers has resulted into delay of processing of APRs on the SPARROW platform and the same has been viewed seriously,” said GAD notification.

Related News