GAD directs IAS, JKAS, junior KAS officers to submit eHRM implementation details

The General Administration Department (GAD) Friday directed the IAS officers and J&K Administrative Service including junior KAS officers to submit their bio-data within a week’s time for the implementation of eHRM (ManavSampada) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is enjoined upon the officers concerned to furnish the information on the prescribed format (MS Word and MS Excel only) within a week’s time without fail, enabling implementation of eHRM in J&K,” reads a GAD circular directing officials to submit their details within a stipulated time.

The direction was issued again after the GAD noted that despite the lapse of considerable time, the requisite information had not been received in respect of majority of officers, while some officers had provided information in the PDF format.

“The non-submission of information by the officers has delayed implementation of eHRM in Jammu and Kashmir and it has been viewed seriously,” the GAD circular reads.

The GAD had directed the IAS, JKAS and junior KAS officers in circular No 34-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 9 December 2020 to submit their bio-data as per the prescribed proforma and format on email address servicesection226@gmail.com within 15 days for implementation of eHRM (ManavSampada) in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the majority of officers failed to submit the required details on time.